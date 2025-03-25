‘Hunterrr’ starring Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte, and Sai Tamhankar to re-release on April 4

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) The adult comedy film 'Hunterrr', which stars Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte, and Sai Tamhankar, is heading to the theatres during the re-release season.

The fan-favourite coming of age adult comedy 'Hunterrr' will arrive in cinemas on April 4, ten years after its original theatrical run.

The film was a clutter-breaker upon its release in March 2015, earning rave reviews for its bold theme, stellar performances, and daringly original narrative. In the film, Gulshan essayed the role of a man who is addicted to sex. The actor said he enjoyed working on the film and receiving "endless love" for it.

He said in a statement, "'Hunterrr' or 'Vasu'. as we first called it, has been scoring warmth and affection from cinema lovers since 2015. Once again people have a chance to go to the movies to see a beloved film. Happy tenth anniversary to all and I’ll see you at the movies”.

Radhika called 'Hunterrr' one of the "funniest films" she has done in her career. She said, "When the script had come to me, I knew I had to do this film and all these years later I feel it was a great decision. The film has gone on to achieve cult status and I’m happy it is rereleasing in theatres”.

Sai Tamhankar, essayed the role of Jyotsna in the film. She recalled how she on-boarded the project just days before it started rolling and said how it turned out to be a "special unique" film.

She said, "I was cast for it just three days before the shoot. It went on to become a cult film. I'm happy to have been a part of 'Hunterrr'. This was a film that was way ahead of its time and I'm thrilled it's releasing now, at such an interesting time”.

Produced by Tailormade films, Phantom and Shemaroo, 'Hunterrr' was directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, and marked his directorial debut. The film is set to re-release on April 4 at PVR Inox.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.