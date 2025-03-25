Deeply pained to learn of Shihan Hussaini’s demise, says Pawan Kalyan

Chennai, March 25(IANS) Expressing his deepest condolences to the family members of well known martial arts exponent, trainer and actor Shihan Hussaini, actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that he was deeply pained to learn of the demise of the karate exponent.

In a statement in Tamil, Pawan Kalyan said that he had got to know of the ace martial artist’s deteriorating health condition only four days ago and that he had planned to visit him in Chennai on March 29th.

“I am deeply pained to learn of the demise of popular martial arts and archery trainer Shihan Hussaini. I underwent training in karate under him. I got to learn of the self-defence teacher's deteriorating health condition only four days ago,” he said.

Stating that he had enquired through his close friends in Chennai and had told them that if there was a need to send Shihan Hussaini abroad for good treatment, he would make the arrangements, Pawan Kalyan said he had planned to go to Chennai to meet Hussaini on March 29.

“However, his demise before that pains me. I pray to the Almighty that his soul rest in peace,” the deputy chief minister said.

Recalling how Hussaini had taught him karate with strict rules and regulations, Pawan Kalyan said, he would follow what his teacher had told him one hundred per cent.

“Initially, he did not agree to teach me Karate. ‘I do not teach anybody now. I cannot teach you,’ is what he told then. But after I repeatedly requested him, he relented. I would go early in the morning and stay until evening to learn karate to get a black belt in the martial art. Whatever I learnt then helped me in a big way to play the role I played in the film 'Thammudu',” he disclosed.

Stating that over 3000 people who had been trained by Hussaini had got black belts, Pawan Kalyan paid glowing tributes to the late martial arts exponent saying, he made efforts to popularise the sport of archery in Tamil Nadu.

“Apart from his self defence and archery skills, he was also a trained musician, a good artist and sculptor. He has acted in several films. His announcement that his body would be donated, after his death, to a medical college shows his good heart,” Pawan Kalyan said and added, “my deepest condolences to the family members of Shihan Hussaini.”

Well known Tamil actor and karate instructor Shihan Hussaini passed away in Chennai early on Tuesday. He was 60.

Hussaini, who had been battling cancer for some time, is renowned for his skills as a karate exponent and his interest in promoting the sport of archery in Tamil Nadu. The karate exponent was also an actor, who had acted in Tamil films like Kamal Haasan-starrer Punnagai Mannan, Rajinikanth’s Velaikkaran and Vijay’s Badri.

