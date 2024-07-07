Huma’s lives the island life; holidays in Seychelles, says she is ‘obsessed with nature’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi is currently holidaying in the Seychelles and said that she is living the "island life."

Huma took to Instagram stories, where she first shared a video of herself walking on the beach. She then panned the camera to show the picturesque locale of the Seychelles.

"Living the island life," she captioned the clip.

The actress then encountered a tortoise and was seen having a conversation with it. She asked the tortoise if it was "friendly" and commented that "it's the most beautiful thing ever."

"Just hanging out with my new friends #islandlife," she wrote in the caption.

After her encounter with the tortoise, she saw a snail and wrote: "Island life with HQ, obsessed with nature."

On the work front, Huma will next be seen in the film 'Gulabi', directed by Vipul Mehta. It revolves around the true story of a brave autorickshaw driver who became a beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies.

The actress will then be seen in 'Jolly LLB 3', starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Additionally, she has the investigative police procedural drama 'Bayaan', which goes on the floors this month in Rajasthan. It is directed by Bikas Mishra.

The film also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Avijit Dutt, Shampa Mandal, Priti Shukla, Vibhor Mayank, and Aditi Kanchan Singh.

'Bayaan' follows the story of a father-daughter duo. Roohi, a female detective, is sent to a small town in Rajasthan to investigate the first case of her career as a lead investigator.

