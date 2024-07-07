Telangana govt respects all religions: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, July 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his government respects all religions.

He participated in the 45th Rath Yatra of Sri Jagannath organised by ISKCON at NTR Stadium here.

The Chief Minister said that ISKCON organised a good programme. “My government is for everyone. The state government respects every religion and accorded freedom and opportunities to all religions,” he said.

Stating that Telangana is flourishing with the prayers of ISKCON, he hoped that the state would prosper further. “My government is striving hard to spread the message that human service is the ultimate service. The government is supporting such good programmes,” he said.

Revanth Reddy also stated that such religious programmes bring changes in society.

The Ratha Yatra was held under the auspices of ISKCON Temple, Abids. The Rath Yatra was held from NTR Stadium to the Exhibition Ground.

The Chief Minister offered prayers and participated in various rituals.

