'Huge response to free travel scheme in K'taka': CM directs to purchase 5600 more buses

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a target to purchase 5,600 new buses has been set in view of the huge response and public appreciation for Shakti Scheme across the state and instructed the officials to take action in this regard.

The Chief Minister has ordered to complete the purchase process at the earliest, and has also approved Rs 500 crore for the purchase of new buses. There has been 15 per cent increase in the number of passengers travelling in State Road Transport Corporation after the launch of Shakti Scheme.

He said that additional schedules and buses to provide better service to the passengers have also been ordered.

A discussion was held in the meeting about the revenue target collection of the transport department and the financial management of the road transport corporations.

The officials informed that Rs 83 crore fine has been collected from vehicle inspection.

Transport and Mujarai Minister Ramalingareddy, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju and Naseer Ahmed, Chief Minister's Secretary Jiaullah, Finance Department Secretary P.C. Jafar, Transport Department Secretary N.V. Prasad, Managing Directors of all transport corporations and other senior officials were also present at the meeting with the Chief Minister.

