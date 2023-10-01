Huge participation in OPS protest means BJP's days are numbered: Venugopal

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Congress leader KC Venugopal on Sunday said that the huge participation by the government employees, who are demanding the implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Delhi, means that BJP’s days are numbered.

"These OPS protests show the anger of our steel frame, the government officers, against the ruling regime. We implemented OPS in Congress-ruled states because it is their right," he wrote on X.

"This crowd of 20 lakh people tells a story - the BJP’s days are numbered," he said.

He also attached the video of the crowd demanding for the implementation of the OPS.

His remarks came after thousands of government employees from across the country converged in the national capital on Sunday, seeking restoration of the OPS.

The employees under the aegis of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), organised a rally at Ramlila Maidan, to raise their demand before the Centre.

The "Pension Shankhnaad Maharally" has been organised with the aim of pressurising the Centre to implement the old pension scheme instead of the existing National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The organisers of the rally told mediapersons that with four states having already announced implementation of the OPS, then why can't the Centre implement it.

Thousands of government employees from various parts of the country participated in the rally at Ramlila Maidan.

The rally was organised, even as the Centre in March this year had come up with a one-time option for government employees to opt for the old pension scheme.

