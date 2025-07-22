Hrithik Roshan reveals why he had to 're-install Instagram'

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan reveals he had to re-install the photo-sharing application Instagram because of stand up star Vir Das.

Hrithik took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a snapshot of Vir’s latest show “Vir Das Fool Volume.”

He wrote: “Had to re-install Instagram cause I had to say this.”

The actor then went on to praise the comedian and his show.

Hrithik added: “Vir Das’s Fool Volume has to be the best stand up show ever.”

The comedy special has been filmed across Mumbai, New York, and London. This marks Vir’s fifth Netflix special making him the first Indian comedian to reach that milestone. With global successes like ‘Abroad Understanding’, ‘Losing It’, ‘For India’ and his International Emmy-winning special ‘Landing’.

Talking about Hrithik, the actor wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming actioner “War 2” earlier this month.

Revealing that he is feeling a mixed bag of emotions on July 8, Hrithik took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and shared a photo of him cutting the cake with director Ayan Mukerji.

"Feeling a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!", Hrithik wrote.

He added: "@tarak9999 sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together. @advani_kiara I'm so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you've been spectacular to share screen with."

The 'Krrish' actor further stated that it would take him a couple of days to feel like himself again.

"I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & Ayan!! To the entire cast & crew of War 2, Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day. Lastly, it's always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025," Hrithik concluded.

