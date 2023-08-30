HP scholarship scam: ED raids several locations, seizes Rs 75 lakh

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that the agency has carried out search operations at 24 locations in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi in a case related to Himachal Pradesh Scholarship Scam.

ED said that during the search operations, unaccounted cash of Rs 75 lakh was seized and an amount of Rs 2.55 crore lying in the bank accounts was also freezed. Further various incriminating documents and digital devices have also been seized from various locations.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by the CBI, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh with respect to Scholarship disbursed by Directorate of Higher Education, HP under Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC, ST, and OBC Students.

"Searches under sections 17 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act were conducted on officials of State Education Department, Banks and owner of entities related to Private Universities and institutions, who were involved in large scale misappropriation of disbursement of scholarship funds," said the official.

ED said that further investigation is underway.

