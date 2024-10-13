HP CM seeks green energy investments from Canadian diaspora

Shimla, Oct 13 (IANS) Seeking investments from the Himachali diaspora in Canada in green energy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday greeted the community for organising the second annual Dussehra celebration at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

In a special video message, the Chief Minister praised the diaspora's dedication to preserving the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh abroad and called them the "true brand ambassadors of the state".

CM Sukhu highlighted the significance of such events in fostering "a deep connection with one's roots, no matter where they reside".

He commended the Himachali Pravasi Global Association for bringing together over 30 regional associations and dignitaries from across Canada to celebrate this grand occasion.

He said the Dussehra fairs represent the vibrant culture, traditions and divine heritage of Himachal Pradesh. "I am proud of the way our brothers and sisters in Canada have kept these traditions alive," he said.

Also, the Chief Minister encouraged the diaspora to consider contributing to the state's development, particularly in support of the state's ambitious goal of becoming a "green energy state" by 2026.

He highlighted the critical role their participation could play in achieving this mission. He said the investments from the Himachali diaspora in green energy projects would not only help the state become a leader in sustainability but also strengthen its economy.

"Your involvement in this initiative would be a significant step toward securing Himachal Pradesh's future and enhancing its economic prospects," he added.

The Chief Minister said such celebrations not only strengthened the bond between the Himachali diaspora but also showcased the rich traditions of Himachal Pradesh on an international platform.

The event saw enthusiastic participation, featuring cultural performances such as the traditional Himachali Naati dance, a presentation of Ram Leela and renditions of Pahari songs. These performances evoked a sense of pride and nostalgia among attendees.

A traditional Himachali 'dham' was also served, offering guests an authentic culinary experience of the state.

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of cultural heritage and the role of Dussehra in fostering unity within the community.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.