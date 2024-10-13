BJP mocks Chidambaram's article, says 'no one is interested in his knowledge'

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday took a swipe at Congress Rajya Sabha MP P. Chidambaram, suggesting that the Congress leader should keep his insights to his party as "no one else is interested" in them.

Chidambaram had written an article in a leading daily, highlighting the "mistakes" and "lessons" learned during elections.

Reacting to the piece, Hussain said, "It is obvious that P. Chidambaram, a Congress leader, will make statements in favour of Congress."

"If he is such a popular leader, he should have campaigned extensively in Haryana and worked hard," he told IANS.

Mocking the Congress veteran, the BJP national spokesperson said Chidambaram does nothing but sit in his drawing room and practice law.

"No one is interested in his knowledge, so he should share it with his own party. He should point out the mistakes to Rahul Gandhi," he said.

In his article, Chidambaram emphasised the importance of adapting to changing times for political success, warning that elections can be lost if lessons are not learned.

He also compared the elections to a football match and said that either a party can win or lose it, emphasising the importance of maintaining the number of wins and reflecting on the decision if the number is less than the elections lost.

Hussain also took a dig at the Congress leadership, noting that the party has been calling for a change in leadership due to Rahul Gandhi's repeated electoral defeats.

"Now that Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly losing, everyone in Congress is demanding a new captain. However, those afflicted with a dynastic mindset just mention another family member's name," he said.

"This is Congress' habit -- they can't think beyond their family," the BJP national spokesperson further quipped.

