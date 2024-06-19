HP brings next-gen AI PCs to India for businesses, creators

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) PC and printer major HP Inc on Wednesday announced the pre-booking of its next-generation AI PCs in India for businesses, creators and retail customers.

HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X laptops can be booked either through HP partners or via the HP online store, the company said in a statement.

While HP EliteBook Ultra is priced at Rs 1,69,934, HP OmniBook X would cost Rs 1,39,999.

Both the laptops are are built on the latest ARM architecture.

These are powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

These laptops feature the thinnest design in their class and offer up to 26 hours of battery life, claimed the company.

The HP ‘AI Companion’ feature uses AI to optimise performance and bring powerful AI tools locally onto the device.

Equipped with the new Poly Camera Pro, the devices enhance virtual interactions with AI features like Spotlight and Auto Framing, ensuring efficient performance and extended battery life.

“As a Microsoft secured-core PC, it ensures robust hardware security, safeguarding user data and credentials,” said the company.

