How your gut health can determine skin health

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) There is a direct connection between the health of your gut and the way your skin appears, said experts on Tuesday.

With increasing skin and gut problems, the experts highlighted the importance of diet and lifestyle. Gut health is important for skin health because of the gut-skin axis. Imbalances in the gut microbiota can cause inflammation, which can appear on the skin as conditions like acne, eczema, or rosacea.

Maintaining a healthy gut helps regulate immune responses, which may reduce skin inflammation and improve overall skin condition. A balanced gut microbiome ensures proper digestion and nutrient absorption, supporting the skin's natural barrier function. Proper gut health can thus lead to improved skin health and appearance.

Dermatitis herpetiformis, associated with celiac disease (gluten sensitivity), is one example where gut health directly impacts the skin. Increased inflammation from an unhealthy gut can worsen skin problems, including psoriasis, rosacea, acne, and eczema.

"Gut health plays a crucial role in skin health due to the gut-skin axis. Imbalances in gut microbiota can lead to inflammation, which may manifest as skin issues. Maintaining a healthy gut helps regulate immune responses, potentially reducing skin inflammation and improving overall skin condition," Dr. Prasad Bhate, HOD & Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Pune, told IANS.

Diet plays a vital role in maintaining both gut and skin health. "Foods rich in fibre, probiotics, and antioxidants, such as yoghurt, kefir, leafy greens, berries, nuts, and fatty fish, support both gut and skin health. These foods help maintain a balanced gut microbiome and provide essential nutrients that promote skin hydration and repair," he further added.

Many gastrointestinal conditions, including inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), are connected to skin manifestations. Skin issues such as acne, rosacea, and psoriasis are linked to gut health. These conditions often correlate with gut dysbiosis, an imbalance in gut bacteria that can trigger systemic inflammation and immune responses, worsening skin problems.

The relationship between gut and skin health underscores the importance of maintaining a balanced gut microbiome to prevent or alleviate these skin conditions. By addressing gut health, it is possible to reduce inflammation and immune-related skin issues, highlighting the interconnectedness of the body's systems.

“Many gastrointestinal conditions, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), are associated with skin manifestations. Skin conditions linked to gut health include acne, rosacea, and psoriasis. These conditions often correlate with gut dysbiosis, where an imbalance in gut bacteria can trigger systemic inflammation and immune responses, exacerbating skin issues," Dr Naresh Jain, Senior Consultant - Dermatology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, told IANS.

While medications can assist in managing skin problems, addressing underlying gut health is crucial for long-term improvement.

"Yes, medications like antioxidants, antibiotics, probiotics, and anti-inflammatory drugs can help manage skin problems by addressing underlying gut health issues. However, they should be used under medical supervision, as improper use can disrupt gut microbiota balance and potentially worsen skin conditions," advises Dr. Jain.

Maintaining gut health involves eating a variety of fibre-rich foods, reducing ultra-processed food intake, and staying hydrated. These steps can help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, which in turn, supports healthier skin.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.