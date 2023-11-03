'How will people celebrate Diwali,' Priyanka blasts govt over inflation

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday slammed government over inflation, saying that the prices of most of the essential items including onion, sugar and other items have skyrocketed.

“Diwali is a week away, but the prices of food items are already on fire. The price of onion has suddenly started increasing very fast, while INDIA is the second largest onion-producing country,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X.

She said that last year our farmer brothers produced 31 lakh metric tonnes of onion. “Where are they kept, in Jagat Seth's warehouse or did it rot in the government warehouse due to negligence in maintenance.

“On the other hand, apart from sugar, arhar and urad pulses are also out of reach of the citizen. What will man eat and what will he feed? How will they celebrate the festival? The government should answer,” she said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the skyrocketing prices of the several essential items in the last few days. The prices of onion in the local markets in the national capital have already touched around Rs 70-80 per kg.

