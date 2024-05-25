How Shreyas Talpade recorded Jay Thakkar's audition tape for 'Gullak 4'

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Jay Thakkar, who plays a quirky, 'jugaadu' character in 'Gullak 4', revealed that while shooting for the horror comedy film 'Kapkapiii' in Delhi, Shreyas Talpade recorded his audition for the upcoming web series.

On how he landed the role, Jay, who started his career as a child artist in 2004, said: "For five years, I auditioned for TVF without success. While shooting 'Kapkapiii' in Delhi with Shreyas, I got an audition message for 'Gullak season 4'. It was a perfect fit for my skills."

"With no one to help me record, I requested Shreyas, who graciously assisted. After submitting my audition, I was shortlisted and went through re-tests, look-tests, and meetings. Finally, director Shreyansh Pandey selected me and guided me to refine my performance with more subtle and less quirky acting techniques," he shared.

Talking about his character, Jay said: "I play a quirky, 'jugaadu', humorous, show-off character from Bhopal who has been Aman's (Harsh Mayar) best friend since school. My role highlights a funny and satirical side of true friendship, offering both 'jugaadu' and reckless advice to Aman in various situations like dating and beard growing."

"Interestingly, my character existed in the first three seasons as Aman's unseen best friend who provided unique solutions over phone calls. In season 4, my face is finally revealed," he added.

The show also stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Helly Shah.

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, the series follows the life of the Mishra family as it faces new challenges.

'Gullak' season 4 is set to drop on June 7 on SonyLIV.

