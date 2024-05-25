In age of LED bulbs, lantern lights up just one house in Bihar: PM Modi

Patliputra (Bihar), May 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress of undermining constitutional principles by conspiring to allocate SC/ST/OBC quotas to their vote bank and also emphasised that RJD's lantern lights up just one house, keeping the rest of Bihar in a state of darkness during their reign.

Addressing a massive election rally in the Patliputra Parliamentary constituency, PM Modi highlighted Bihar's role in championing social justice, saying the people of the state have fought a long battle for the right to reservation for SC-ST-OBC communities.

"However, I would like to reveal a bitter truth today. The RJD-Congress and their allies are betraying these very communities. The Constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar clearly stated there should be no reservation based on religion. Yet, the RJD-Congress are conspiring to allocate SC-ST-OBC quotas to their vote bank, undermining constitutional principles," he said.

PM Modi added: "Every caste, including Yadav, Kurmi, Kushwaha, Kalwar, Teli, Suri, Kanu, Nishad, Paswan, Ravidas, and Musahar, has been robbed of their rightful reservation. These actions are not just unconstitutional but also a grave injustice to the children of Dalits, backward classes, and tribals, whose admission quotas have been unfairly reduced in favour of Muslims. This is a stark violation of the principles of social justice and the Constitution".

Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Modi said that while he is working hard throughout the day to build a self-reliant India, the opposition alliance "has no work but to lie and abuse him" day and night.

"In this election of 2024, on one side there is Modi who will work hard for you 24 hours a day. On the other hand, there's the INDI coalition that lies to you 24 hours a day. On one side, there is Modi who is working 24x7 to build a developed and self-reliant India by 2047 and on the other side is the INDI alliance, which has no work. People of the country have rejected them and that is why they are busy abusing Modi day and night," he mentioned.

The choice, said PM Modi, is clear - people can stay "with progress and development with Modi" or "constant negativity" with the INDI Alliance.

"In this age of LED bulbs, there is also a lantern here in Bihar. A lantern that lights up just one house. This lantern has spread only darkness in Bihar," said PM Modi while taking an indirect dig at the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

PM Modi's comments assume significance considering that Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti is contesting from the Patliputra constituency. In 2019, Ram Kripal Yadav of BJP defeated Bharati by a considerable margin and both are pitted against each other once again this time.

Asserting that India needs a strong leader, PM Modi said the INDI Alliance plans to have five different PMs in five years.

"You know who are the contenders? A parade of family members: sons and daughters from the Gandhi, SP, National Conference, NCP, TMC, AAP, fake Shiv Sena, and RJD families. Their aim is to play musical chairs with the Prime Minister's seat, driven by dynastic politics rather than national interest," he said.

PM Modi asked the locals to keep the famous 'Maner ladoos' of the region ready for June 4 - the day results will be declared.

"New records would be set in Pataliputra and across the nation as the whole country is saying 'phir ek baar... Modi sarkar!"

