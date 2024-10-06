Huge haul of drugs seized from Bhopal factory by NCB, Gujarat ATS

Gandhinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Authorities have seized Mephedrone (MD) drugs valued at Rs 1,814 crore from a factory in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, said Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, on Sunday.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, carried out the successful operation jointly, the Minister said, while praising the law enforcement teams' efforts.

In a post on social media platform X, Minister Sanghavi congratulated the law enforcement teams, saying, "Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs! Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD drugs and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of Rs 1,814 crore."

The Minister praised the relentless efforts of the law enforcement agencies, describing their work as "truly commendable".

He emphasised the importance of their cooperation in protecting public health and safety, saying, "This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse. Their collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding the health and security of our society."

Minister Sanghavi also urged the people to continue supporting the fight against drugs, adding, "Let's continue to support the law enforcement agencies in their mission to make India the safest and healthiest nation!"

According to the data released by the Election Commission, in May 2024, as the Lok Sabha elections concluded, Gujarat accounted for nearly one-third of the total value of drugs seized by the Election Commission (EC).

Between March 1 and May 18, drug seizures across the country amounted to Rs 3,958.85 crore, representing almost 45 per cent of the total value of seized items worth Rs 8,889 crore.

As much as drugs valued at Rs 1,187.8 crore, or nearly 30 per cent, were seized from Gujarat alone.

"Enhanced vigilance against inducements, particularly drugs and psychotropic substances, has resulted in substantial seizures. Regular reviews, precise data monitoring, and the active involvement of enforcement agencies have significantly boosted the number of drug seizures since March 1," the EC said.

The EC noted that three major operations led to drug seizures valued at Rs 602 crore, Rs 230 crore, and Rs 60 crore during this period.

In a joint operation, the Gujarat ATS, NCB, and the Indian Coast Guard made three high-value drug seizures valued at Rs 892 crore in just three days, EC added.

