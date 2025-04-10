How Shah Rukh Khan became the reason Khushi Mukherjee chose acting

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Khushi Mukherjee, who is all set to make her acting debut alongside Arbaaz Khan, has revealed that her journey into acting was deeply inspired by none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a candid reflection on her early years, Khushi shared that it was a magical childhood encounter with SRK at a charity event in Kolkata alongside Juhi Chawla during promotions for “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani” that lit the spark of her Bollywood dreams.

Speaking about the same, Khushi told IANS, “I would definitely want to do a romantic drama with Shah Rukh Khan. The reason I became an actress was because of Shah Rukh. I first saw him when I was about three or four years old, at a charity event in Kolkata with Juhi Chawla for Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The kind of fame and admiration he had was overwhelming, and that was the moment I decided I wanted to be someone like him.”

Khushi Mukherjee is all set to make her Bollywood debut in an upcoming untitled film that boasts an ensemble cast, including Rajpal Yadav, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and several other popular names. Khushi will also be seen in a high-energy dance number. The film promises to be a cinematic spectacle, as it brings together some of the biggest names from regional cinema — including Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) — all appearing together on screen for the very first time. This project serves as the Hindi adaptation and sequel to a major success from the regional film industry.

When asked what drew her to the project, Khushi Mukherjee revealed, “Well, I wouldn't say it was entirely planned. I simply wanted to move towards something more substantial. I made a decision to take a step away from the web series I had been doing and focus on refining my dancing skills. Then, out of nowhere, I received this offer, and I grabbed it. It was very much a manifestation of what I had been hoping for.”

Khushi Mukherjee has made a name for herself in the South Indian film industry, with notable roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, along with appearances on popular reality shows such as “Splitsvilla X,” “Love School Season 3,” and “Baalveer Returns.”

