How Schwarzenegger, Sly Stallone battled over fat levels, body counts in their films

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Hollywood stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone warred over everything from their earnings to their muscles and the size of the weapons they wielded in their films at the peak of their action movie popularity in the 1980s.

In an upcoming joint TV interview titled 'TMZ Presents: Arnold and Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons', the actors said they are still unsure who had the bigger career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A preview of the chat shows Schwarzenegger sitting alongside Stallone, saying: “We ended up kind of like, ‘Well, you killed 28 people in the movie; I killed 32’.”

Stallone added: “I got to top that.”

Schwarzenegger then said: “He killed 80 people, so I had to kill 87 people.”

'Rambo' and 'Rocky' star added: “It was now the body count and then it was kind of, like, ‘Well, what was your body fat?’ I was down to seven per cent.”

To which, Schwarzenegger added: “And then I said, ‘I was down to 10 per cent.’ So it became a competition with the body.”

The ‘Terminator’ star and former governor of California said that he got jealous of the weapons Stallone used on camera, from his ‘Rambo knife’ to the sub-machine guns he wielded in the 'Rambo' franchise.

He admitted he soon demanded automatic guns that were just as huge.

Schwarzenegger went on: “And then he started using machine guns that were kind of, like, huge machine guns. I was running after him, he was not running after me. So I said, when we did ‘Predator’… ‘I’ve got to have a bugger machine gun than Sly used in ‘Rambo’. So this is how it went.”

The two have enjoyed a decades-long friendship since they were arch-rivals in the 1980s.

