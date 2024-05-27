How Congress leaders reacted to PM Modi's denunciation of Pak's support for Rahul & Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Pakistan politician Fawad Chaudhry's recent praise for Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal drew sharp reactions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in an exclusive interaction with IANS on Monday, called for a probe while terming it a matter of serious concern.

PM Modi's denunciation of Pakistan's shout-out to Rahul and Kejriwal, in the midst of elections, sent the Opposition particularly Congress into a state of meltdown, with the latter taking potshots at the Prime Minister.

"Prime Minister is himself on his way out on June 4," Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Bihar Congress president said in a terse reply.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: "Lashkar-e-Taiba once said that it would be better if Modi government returns to power. Can he give reply to this as well?"

She further slammed the Prime Minister for 'resorting' to distasteful jibes and talking about "Machli, Mangalsutra and Mujra" in poll campaigns rather than the developmental issues.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that citizens of the country are fed-up with repeated Pakistan pitch in poll campaigns and said that the Prime Minister and BJP are deliberately trying to mislead the people.

"Rather than talking about burning issues, they bring Pakistan into electoral discourse," he said, and also asked whether his claims of taking PoK back was a jumla?

Subhash Batra, another Congress leader, said the Prime Minister was making such statements out of frustration.

"PM Modi talks of action against corruption but then goes to embrace the corrupt. Whenever voices are raised against government, the investigative agencies are pressed into action to silence them," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.