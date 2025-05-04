‘How can Cong claim credit for what it never did’: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has strongly criticised the Congress party for attempting to take credit for the caste census initiative, asking how the party can claim credit for what it never did.

“I’m surprised they are demanding credit for something they never did,” Yadav remarked, taking a direct dig at the opposition party.

Yadav emphasised that the caste-based census is a historic and transformative move initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Caste census is not just about recording caste. It includes aspects like gender, education, and other social indicators, which are essential for policy-making. It’s about understanding the intricate structure of our society to create more inclusive and effective governance,” he said.

Hitting back at the Congress, Yadav stated, “The Congress is seeking credit for a task it never did. I’m astonished at this claim. The caste census is a historic initiative led by the Prime Minister himself.”

On Wednesday, the Central government announced that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a “transparent” manner. While making the announcement, the government criticised the opposition parties for using caste surveys as a “political tool”.

Speaking on the newly passed Waqf Act, Yadav recalled how the Congress had altered Waqf Board regulations several times during its tenure. Referring to the K. Rahman Khan Committee, he said, “The committee, formed during the Congress era, had recommended digitisation of Waqf property records. But even after the 2013 amendment, Congress failed to implement those suggestions.”

He added that the current government has taken concrete steps for transparency and efficiency in managing Waqf properties. “The Home Minister has clarified that Muslims will continue to manage Waqf properties. However, to address long-pending disputes and decisions, a judicial tribunal has been formed. This tribunal will help resolve cases faster and in the community’s interest,” Yadav said.

“As someone who chaired the Joint Parliamentary Committee, I can say that this law has been passed after extensive study and preparation. Its implementation will benefit the Muslim community greatly,” he added.

