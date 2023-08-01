Honey trap gang extorting money by threatening religious conversion busted in B’luru

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) A gang, which allegedly honey-trapped men, extorting huge sums of money by threatening to convert them to Islam, was busted with the arrest of three people in Karnataka.

According to police, the incident took place in the limits of Puttenahalli police station in Bengaluru.

The arrested have been identified as Sharana Prakash Baligera, Abdul Khader and Yasin.

A manhunt has been launched for Neha a.k.a Meher, a model from Mumbai and another accused Nadeem.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said that Neha would get in touch with the gullible persons in the age group of 20-50 years in Bengaluru through Telegram.

She would then invite the targets to her residence in J.P. Nagar fifth stage. As soon as they entered her home, she would welcome them in a bikini.

Later, the gang would barge inside the home and take pictures and videos of the victims with the girl. They would snatch the mobile of the victim and note down all the contacts.

They would threaten to circulate the private pictures and videos among the contacts if not paid.

The miscreants would ask the victims to marry to the model for which they should get converted to Islam as she is a Muslim.

They would also insist that the victims should get the circumcision done immediately.

The terrified victims would give away hefty money to the accused.

After one of the victims gathered courage and lodged a police complaint, the gang’s free run ended

As per the preliminary probe, the gang had extorted 12 persons.

The police are suspecting the involvement of the gang in more cases and have taken up the investigation.

