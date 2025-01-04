Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sees 32 pc sales growth, reaches 6 crore milestone

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Saturday said its total sales for 2024 stood at 58,01,498 units, registering a 32 per cent growth (year-on-year) over 2023.

This included domestic sales of 52,92,976 units and 5,08,522 units exports last year.

For the month of December, the total sale stood at 3,08,083 units. This included domestic sales of 2,70,919 units and 37,164 units exports, the company said in a statement.

HMSI said it has accomplished an achievement of 6 crore domestic sales in the country.

In another step towards bolstering the ‘Make in India’ initiative, HMSI inaugurated a new third assembly line at its fourth two-wheeler plant at Vithalapur in Gujarat.

The company also added a new state-of-the-art engine assembly line at its global resource factory in Manesar, Gurugram, with a focus on CKD (completely knocked down) exports.

HMSI also introduced 'ACTIVA e:' and 'QC1' in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

“Bookings for the same began on January 1, 2025, and their deliveries will commence from February 2025 onwards. The prices of these all-new electric scooters will be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo later this month,” said the company.

The automaker said it has launched the ‘OBD2B’ compliant models of Activa 125, SP125, SP160, and Unicorn with advanced features.

Starting its retail operations in June 2001, Honda has been delighting the Indian customers for over two decades.

Additionally, Honda’s 125cc motorcycles ‘Shine & SP125’ crossed over 30 lakh customers in eastern India.

The company also announced its remarkable feat of crossing 10 million customer mark for Activa in southern India.

Driven by rising private consumption and disposable incomes, India saw vehicle retail sales increase by at least 9 per cent in 2024 (year-on-year) to cross 26 million units. This surpasses the pre-Covid peak of 25.4 million units in a single year in 2018.

