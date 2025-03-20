Home Minister Amit Shah hails security forces for crushing blow to Maoists

New Delhi/Raipur, March 20 (IANS) In a major victory against Maoist insurgents, security forces have successfully eliminated 22 Left Wing Extremists in two separate encounters across Bijapur and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh.

This operation, part of the government’s 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' (Naxal-Free India Campaign), also led to the recovery of a significant stockpile of weapons and ammunition.

However, success came at a heavy price, as one brave soldier tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, search operations in the area remain active.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the news on social media platform X, commending the unwavering dedication of the armed forces.

He stated: "Today, our soldiers achieved another major success as part of the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. Twenty-two Naxalites were killed in Bijapur and Kanker. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is adopting a ruthless approach with zero tolerance for Naxalites who refuse to surrender, despite the opportunities offered to them. By March 31 next year, the nation will be free of Naxalism.”

The action in Bijapur started early Thursday morning, near the Gangalur police station area.

Security forces, conducting a joint operation near the Bijapur-Dantewada border, found themselves locked in an intense gun-battle with the Maoists.

The confrontation, which began around 7 a.m., sadly resulted in the loss of a District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel's life.

In Kanker, another encounter unfolded almost simultaneously, adding to the day’s impactful outcomes.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai added to the conversation by praising the courage and tenacity of the security forces.

"Eighteen bodies were recovered from one site and four from another. We salute the strength and determination of our brave soldiers. At this pace, it won’t be long before Bastar is known for its achievements and contributions, rather than for conflict," he said.

He also highlighted the efforts of what he described as the "double-engine government", crediting the seamless coordination between state and Central forces for such successes.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma also weighed in, recounting the timeline of the Bijapur operation. He confirmed that the encounter involved DRG personnel and other security teams, resulting in significant damage to the Maoist network.

He also mentioned the ongoing search operation, emphasizing that the forces are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the region. While the fight against Maoists is far from over, such decisive operations continue to bring the nation closer to its vision of an LWE-free future.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.