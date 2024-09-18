Holding Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi was a ‘drama’: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (IANS) Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s decision to hold a Cabinet meeting in the Kalyana Karnataka region as a ‘drama’ to retain his position amidst uncertainty and to please Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking to the media in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Vijayendra stated that the recent ‘much-hyped’ Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi would not result in any development for the region.

He pointed out that the Chief Minister announced a package of Rs 5,000 crores and promised to build schools and colleges are just “empty promises”. Similar promises were made a year ago without any results, he said.

“When B.S. Yediyurappa was Chief Minister, Rs 1,500 crores were allocated for the development of Kalyana Karnataka. Later, Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government announced a Rs 5,000 crore budget allocation, and now Siddaramaiah is merely repeating those announcements, offering nothing new,” said Vijayendra.

He further questioned whether Siddaramaiah is truly the Chief Minister of the entire state or just the Chief Minister of Bengaluru and Mysuru.

“The Congress government has neglected the Kalyana Karnataka region. Ministers, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, rarely visit the region or think about its development, limiting themselves to election speeches,” he said.

He asked the media persons to ask Shivakumar or other senior leaders like R.V. Deshpande who have expressed ambitions to become the Chief Minister if they are the ones involved in the alleged plot to oust Siddaramaiah.

Raising concerns on recent incidents, such as the raising of the Palestinian flag and the Hindu-Muslim unrest in Nagamangala, he accused the Congress government of enabling anti-national activities.

“Incidents like the recent bomb blast at a cafe in Rameshwaram and the police entering an RSS office in Pandavapura as signs of growing unrest under Congress rule,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress is igniting communal tensions, with police standing by as some minority groups allegedly set fire to Hindu-owned shops during the Nagamangala unrest. The administration is deliberately worsening law and order.

Responding to a question about the agitations over the Tribal Welfare Corporation case, Vijayendra said the issue is being discussed in Delhi.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening the BJP's membership drive, noting that party workers would dedicate themselves to this effort over the next one-and-a-half months.

Vijayendra welcomed senior BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi’s remark that he (Vijayendra) is not yet accepted as a leader by everyone in the party. Vijayendra said he is not striving to be a leader but was appointed as the state president by the party’s seniors. He stressed that his focus remains on fighting the corrupt Congress government and highlighted the success of the Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra (foot march).

Commenting on Shivakumar's statement claiming that the Congress was responsible for the BJP’s victory in Shikaripura constituency which he represents, Vijayendra stated, “My father’s (Yediyurappa) philosophy is that achievements should speak louder than words. The BJP managed to fly its flag in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat, traditionally a Congress stronghold,” he stated referring to the defeat of Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh.

The Karnataka Cabinet held in Kalaburagi on Tuesday decided to request the Union government for a Rs 5,000 annual grant for the development of the Kalyan Karnataka region.

Speaking at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the state government has been releasing Rs 5,000 crore annually for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region. However, the Union government has not provided any financial support since the implementation of Article 371(J) through a constitutional amendment.

In a Cabinet meeting held in Kalaburagi, Rs 11,770 crore has been approved for 46 projects related to the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Karnataka BJP had dubbed the special celebration organised by the Congress government in Kalaburagi to mark the completion of 10 years of according special status to Kalyan Karnataka region as a ‘publicity stunt’.

