HMPV outbreak: No need to panic at this stage, say Maharashtra ministers

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif and Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Tuesday said that there is no reason to be alarmed at this stage about the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference, the Ministers claimed that the two schoolgirls from Nagpur, who tested positive for HMPV, are stable.

The conference was held after a cabinet meeting during which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the government's preparedness for the HPMV.

Minister Mushrif said that the HMPV is not new as it has been prevalent since 2001.

"It is a minor illness and its symptoms include coughing and sneezing. There is no need to panic," he said.

Minister Mushrif added that he along with the Medical Education Secretary and Medical Education Commissioner virtually reviewed the state's preparedness to contain HMPV..

Mushrif said the HMPV virus was first detected in the Netherlands in 2001.

"It is a common respiratory virus that causes infections in the upper respiratory tract. It is a seasonal epidemic and occurs in winter and early summer, like the flu," he added.

According to the minister, the state government successfully handled the coronavirus pandemic and is well-equipped to tackle the situation arising out of HMPV cases.

Minister Abitkar said that minors and old people face a major threat from HMPV, not everyone.

"The government has taken the necessary precautions and adopted measures to tackle the situation.

The Central government has not yet issued an advisory to states about the SOPs to be followed. After the Centre's communication, the state government will put in place the SOP," he added.

State Public Health Department Secretary Nipun Vinayak said that the Centre discussed the HMPV with states on January 6.

After the Centre issues SPOs and other precautions to combat the virus, the state government will later announce it in the state.

"Of the 8,000 samples sent to the Pune NIV lab during the year, 172 were detected with HMPV. Citizens should take precautions to protect themselves from respiratory infections," he added.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday asked the states to review surveillance on respiratory illnesses in the country.

