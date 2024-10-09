HM Shah terms BJP's victory in Haryana historic; commends party's performance in J&K

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Expressing delight over the BJP's return to power in Haryana for the third time in a row, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the party's victory in the northern state as historic while also commending the BJP's performance in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir where elections were held for the first time in 10 years, and also since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also conveyed "heartfelt thanks" to the people of Haryana as well as Jammu and Kashmir, while complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party's performance.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP bagged 48 seats -- two more over the required number of 46 -- while the principal opposition Congress got 37 seats, as per the latest data available from the Election Commission of India.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-led alliance, which includes the Congress and the CPI-M, got 49 seats. The BJP also put up a decent show in the Union Territory by bagging 29 seats.

In a series of posts on X, the Home Minister highlighted the relentless commitment of the BJP to Haryana's development.

Thanking the people of Haryana, HM Shah said that the third consecutive and landslide victory of the BJP in the state is the victory of the unwavering faith of farmers, poor, backward, soldiers and youth in the double-engine government of BJP led by PM Modi.

The former BJP president also congratulated all the workers of Haryana unit BJP, party's National President J.P. Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana unit BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli for the party's "decisive victory".

Hitting out at the 'negative and divisive politics' of the Congress, the Home Minister said: "The people of Haryana have completely rejected the negative and divisive politics of Congress which divides people on the basis of caste and region, and have chosen the 10-year track record of development and welfare of the poor by the BJP."

Amit Shah said that the land of farmers and soldiers -- referring to Haryana -- has taught a lesson to those who go abroad and insult the country for their vote bank.

He also said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Central as well as the state governments led by the BJP will fulfill all aspirations and hopes of the people.

He said: "Whether it's electing PM Modi for the third consecutive time at the Centre or the return of the BJP government in Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states, all these developments show that the people have unshakable faith in the new era of 'Politics of Performance' which the BJP led by PM Modi has started in Indian politics."

The Home Minister said that the people are standing with the BJP, which has been delivering on the ground, like a rock. "First in the Lok Sabha elections and now in Haryana, the people have completely rejected the Congress, which made false and empty promises to get votes," he said.

The Home Minister also had words of appreciation for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir as the overall polling process has been peaceful.

Criticising the Congress, HM Shah said that when the grand old party was in power, terrorism reigned in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Minister said that the people are standing with the BJP, which has been delivering on the ground, like a rock. "First in the Lok Sabha elections and now in Haryana, the people have completely rejected the Congress, which made false and empty promises to get votes," he said.

"Historic elections have been conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner in Jammu and Kashmir and democracy has been revived," the Home Minister said.

He said that PM Modi had promised to the nation that elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner.

"I am extremely happy that since the advent of terrorism in the 80s, the people of Jammu and Kashmir participated in this election. For this successful and historic election, I want to congratulate the Election Commission, Jammu and Kashmir administration, security forces and the people of Jammu and Kashmir," HM Shah said.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, under the Congress rule, there was only reign of terror and democracy was being murdered every day... but under the BJP, the great festival of democracy was celebrated with full pomp and peace. The people of Jammu and Kashmir remember the 1987 Assembly elections very well, when the Congress made a mockery of democracy by openly rigging the elections. Democracy has now been revived in the same Kashmir valley. People elected their representatives without any terror and panic," the Home Minister said, while expressing "heartfelt gratitude" to PM Modi for "this unprecedented change".

HM Shah further said: "The people of Jammu and Kashmir have blessed the BJP with the highest percentage of votes in this Assembly election and have given the BJP the highest number of seats in its history so far. For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, I congratulate all the workers of the BJP for their tireless hard work."

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP is committed to the development and security of Jammu and Kashmir. Making Jammu and Kashmir terror-free and developing it like other parts of the country is the BJP's top priority," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.