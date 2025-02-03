HM Shah targets Kejriwal, Sisodia, says time to boot out corrupt ‘Bade mian, chhote mian’

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Describing AAP leaders Arvind Kerjwal and Manish Sisodia as ‘Bade mian, chhote mian’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the duo would lose from their New Delhi and Jangpura seats due to the corruption they perpetrated in Delhi over the past 10 years.

Addressing a rally in Jangpura on the last day of campaigning for the February 5 poll, HM Shah said, "‘Chhote mian’ Manish Sisoda has come to contest from Jangpura as he failed to keep the promises in his earlier seat of Patparganj. If you see Sisodia campaigning, do ask him what forced him to change his seat and come to Jangpura.”

Enlisting a dozen alleged scams under the AAP government, HM Shah said they came to power on the promise to end corruption but both ‘Bade mian, chhote mian’ went to jail in the liquor scam.

Seeking votes for BJP candidate from Jungpura, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, HM Shah claimed, “The only achievement of Sisodia as Deputy Chief Minister in the last 10 years was to open liquor vends near gurdwaras and temples.”

“He is the only education minister in the country who has gone to jail in a liquor scam,” he said, adding that the AAP stands for “lies, deceit and fraud” as they have failed to deliver on several counts including their promise to fight corruption, close liquor vends in residential areas, making Yamuna as clean as London’s River Thames and doubling hospital beds.

Talking about the alleged corruption in construction of the Rs 52-crore 'Sheesh Mahal' for Kejriwal, HM Shah said the money spent on the lavish residence was that of Jangpura residents.

“They indulged in corruption worth thousands of rupees but the time has come to reclaim the swindled money,” he said.

HM Shah claimed that the AAP is a party which is known to break promises whereas every word that Prime Minister Narendra Modi says is etched in stone.

“They are spreading lies that welfare schemes will be suspended but I want to assure you that PM Modi has given his guarantee that no welfare scheme will be stopped. Above that, a monthly amount of Rs 2,500 will be given to women in Delhi,” he said, adding that residents of slum clusters will get ownership rights.

He said the time has come to show the door to ‘Bade mian, chhote mian’ and make Delhi the best Capital in the world by backing the BJP and strengthening the hands of PM Modi.

He also repeated the BJP’s promises for freehold rights for properties of refugees who came from Pakistan during the Partition, de-sealing of 13,000 shops shut in the city by Kejriwal and health and life insurance schemes for autorickshaw, taxi, e-rickshaw drivers, gig workers and the poor.

After the voting on February 5, the Assembly election result will be declared on February 8. In the outgoing 70-member House, the AAP has 62 MLAs, the BJP has eight and the Congress has no representation.

