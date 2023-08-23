HM Shah mourns deaths in Mizoram bridge collapse

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday mourned loss of lives in Mizoram's under-construction railway bridge collapse.

"Anguished by the tragic accident in Mizoram. I have spoken to the Governor and CM Mizoram and assured all possible assistance. The NDRF and local administration are on-site, conducting rescue operations. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Amit Shah posted on his X handle.

Earlier, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

An under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram killing at least 17 people and injuring several

others.

