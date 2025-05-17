HM Shah to inaugurate key development projects in Gujarat during two-day visit

Gandhinagar, May 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday, during which he is scheduled to inaugurate a host of developmental projects across Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Mehsana districts.

His visit will highlight infrastructure growth, healthcare initiatives, and cooperative sector development in the state.

On Saturday, HM Shah will inaugurate the newly-constructed Primary Health Centre in Vavol at 4:30 p.m.

He will then open an underbridge connecting Sector-21 and Sector-22 in Gandhinagar, which will ease traffic and improve connectivity in the area. Following this, he will inaugurate another newly-constructed Primary Health Centre at Pethapur.

Continuing his schedule, HM Shah will also inaugurate the renovated and beautified Kolwada Pond, a project undertaken by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

Later, he will lay the foundation stones for various development works initiated by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and the Postal Department.

On Sunday, the Union Home Minister will preside over an event organised by the Gujarat State Cooperative Union titled 'The Role of Cooperation in Developed India' at Science City in Ahmedabad.

The event aims to highlight the contribution of cooperative institutions in India’s growth and development.

HM Shah’s visit will also take him to Gozariya in Mehsana district, where he will inaugurate a newly-constructed nursing college building.

Additionally, he is set to inaugurate a ready-to-cook frozen potato processing unit at Sadra in the same district, contributing to the region's agro-industrial growth.

In Ahmedabad, HM Shah will inaugurate the Pallav flyover at Pallav Char Rasta in Naranpura on Sunday afternoon.

The overbridge, constructed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), has been built at a cost of over Rs 116 crore and is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the locality.

Later in the day, he will lay the foundation stones for several additional projects undertaken by the AMC.

According to AMC officials, HM Shah is set to inaugurate 32 development projects worth Rs 385.24 crore in Ahmedabad on May 18.

AMC Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani said the Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 60 more projects valued at Rs 1,199.32 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.