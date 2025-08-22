HM Amit Shah to inaugurate Speakers’ Conference on Aug 24: Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a two-day All India Speakers’ Conference on August 24 in the legislature’s premises and initiate discussions to pay tribute to Vitthalbhai Patel, India's first Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly.

"Almost all states will be represented as this is a very important programme, and everyone is supporting it, transcending party lines and politics," Gupta told IANS.

The Conference will offer a platform for discussions on the role of leaders of the pre-Independence Central Legislative Assembly in the freedom struggle, social reforms and Artificial Intelligence and its relationship with transparency.

Gupta said the event, to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, will feature an exhibition, discussion and screening of a specially commissioned documentary celebrating Vitthalbhai Patel’s role in the making of the Constitution and parliamentary institutions, his life, parliamentary contributions, and role in India’s freedom movement.

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly stands as the first Parliament in the country from where revolutionaries and national leaders raised the call for freedom that spread across India,” he said.

Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht says, "I believe that the participants at the Speaker’s Conference, which includes Speakers from across the country, will take away some memorable and significant lessons from here."

The thematic sessions at the conference will include: The role of pre-Independence Central Legislative Assembly leaders in the freedom struggle and social reforms; Artificial Intelligence and its relationship with transparency, accountability, and trust in governments; and India as the Mother of Democracy.

Earlier, the security arrangements for the visiting Speakers were reviewed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Delhi Police and fire department officials.

The event will also witness the presence of the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of Legislative Councils and Assemblies, Union Cabinet Ministers, and other distinguished dignitaries from across the country.

