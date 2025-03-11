HM Amit Shah on 3-day Assam visit from March 14

Guwahati, March 11 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend a number of programmes for his three-day visit to Assam from March 14, officials said here on Tuesday.

An Assam government official said that Amit Shah, who would arrive in Jorhat on March 14 and visit the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy at Dergaon on March 15, before heading to Guwahati, where he would spend the night.

On March 16, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to reach Kokrajhar to attend the annual convention of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

The 57th Annual Conference of the ABSU would take place from March 13 to 16 at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, in Kokrajhar.

This conference is dedicated to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

The gathering will bring together policymakers, educators, and community leaders for discussions on education, youth development, and long-term progress.

The Union Home Minister would attend the open session on the final day on March 16, making it a significant occasion.

According to the official, the open session on the final day will bring together Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, senior Ministers, parliamentarians, and key stakeholders.

Discussions will centre on education, economic initiatives, and development programmes, making sure diverse perspectives contribute to forming future policies, he said.

Officials said that the conference in Kokrajhar would advance Mission Quality Education Movement-2030, reinforcing efforts to strengthen academic frameworks and skill-building opportunities.

The Education and Youth Conclave will focus on strategies to empower students and professionals, while experts will analyse the impact of National Education Policy, 2020, on regional learning.

Perspectives from scholars, policymakers, and industry specialists will shape conversations that seek practical solutions for improving education and employment opportunities.

Discussion would explore peace, unity, and sustainable development in Bodoland Territorial Region and Assam, with a focus on bolstering cooperation between communities.

Dipen Boro, President of ABSU, emphasised the importance of the event, saying, "This gathering is a step toward progress, bringing together ideas that can drive real change. Education and empowerment go hand in hand, shaping a future where opportunities are accessible to all."

With leaders, experts, and thinkers joining hands, meaningful discussions will lead to concrete steps forward.

This is not a mere conference, it is a platform for collaboration, ensuring that the voices of students, professionals, and policymakers contribute to lasting results, Boro said.

The four-day event will feature sports tournaments, literary contests, a cultural evening, and an exhibition-cum-book fair showcasing Bodo heritage.

A felicitation ceremony would recognise Padma Shri recipient Anil Boro, Sahitya Akademi awardees, and high achievers in academics.

Outstanding educators will also be honoured for their dedication to shaping young minds.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.