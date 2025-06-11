His contribution will always be remembered with reverence: PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Kabir Das

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) On the occasion of Kabir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the mystic poet and saint, saying his lifelong dedication was towards social harmony, and even today, he has a deep impact on the Indian psyche.

The revered 15th-century saint and poet, known for his profound couplets and strong message of equality, continues to inspire generations with his timeless teachings.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "My heartfelt tribute to Sant Kabir Das Ji on his birth anniversary, who was dedicated to social harmony throughout his life. While there is simplicity of words in his couplets, there is also depth of emotions. That is why even today he has a deep impact on the Indian psyche. His contribution in removing the evils prevalent in the society will always be remembered with reverence."

The Prime Minister also posted a video message, where he reflected on the enduring relevance of Sant Kabir's teachings. "Kabir Das Ji has worked strongly on social construction, he was way ahead of his time, that time when the world was struggling, Sant Kabir Das gave the message of peace and unity," PM Modi said.

He quoted one of Kabir’s most iconic verses: "Jaati na pucho sadhu ki, puch lijiye gyaan," which translates to "Do not ask the caste of a saint, ask about their knowledge".

PM Modi highlighted Kabir Das’ enduring philosophy of inclusivity and unity, emphasising that he encouraged people to transcend caste and religious divisions.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to Kabir Das, posting on X. "Tributes to the great saint poet Sant Kabir Das Ji on his birth anniversary. Heartiest wishes on Kabir Jayanti," he wrote in a post.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid homage to the saint, writing, "A symbol of harmony, devotion and social awakening, crores of salutations to the great Saint Kabir Das Ji on his birth anniversary! The couplets written by him are even today showing the path of truth, compassion and equality to society."

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also paid homage to the saint. "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sant Kabir Das Ji Jayanti. Revered by all sections of society, Sant Kabir ji's compositions have been a source of wisdom & inspiration to humanity. Let's rededicate ourselves to serve people with dedication & build a just, humane society."

Kabir Jayanti, observed to mark the birth of one of India's most influential saint-poets, is celebrated across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, where he spent much of his life. His teachings, centred on love, unity, and spiritual awakening, continue to resonate deeply in India’s socio-cultural and spiritual landscape.

