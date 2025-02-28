Hindu religious leaders slam HP govt for seeking temple funds to finance schemes; seek resignation

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Himachal Pradesh government are facing severe backlash from Hindu religious leaders and political parties over their alleged move to seek funds from temples to finance government schemes.

Hindu religious leaders have condemned the decision, calling it an attack on institutions.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj of Ayodhya Dham criticised the move, claiming, "Those who once dismissed Lord Ram as a myth, are now seeking donations from temples to improve their financial condition. The same Congress leaders who have insulted Hindu deities are now looking at temples for financial aid."

"Have they ever dared to ask for funds from madrasas, mosques, or churches", he asked.

"If the government is struggling financially, let them seek help from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra. They should dig into their wealth, break down their lavish properties, and use that money instead. Temple offerings belong to the devotees and are meant for temple worship and service, not for government expenditures," he added.

Sant Diwakaracharya Maharaj of Ayodhya Dham also demanded CM Sukhu’s resignation, saying, "I urge Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to step down immediately. The Congress and the CM lack both the intent and ability to govern."

"For over 62 years, the Congress has pushed an agenda that encourages jihad, fatwas, and terrorism. Now, Sukhu has dragged Himachal Pradesh into financial ruin, making it comparable to Pakistan," he claimed.

"He has lost all credibility and should resign. Congress must apologise to the people for this disgraceful decision," Sant Diwakaracharya Maharaj said.

Raju Das, Pujari and Mahant of Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya, also strongly opposed the decision.

"It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh has sought temple funds. India’s Hindu majority is being systematically targeted," he said.

"Over 400,000 temples have already been taken over by various governments, and the remaining ones are under threat," Raju Das said.

He further claimed that the Congress has always been anti-Sanatan, "The government has stripped temples of their constitutional rights while ignoring other religious institutions. This is a direct attack on Hindu traditions and faith."

Earlier in the day former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also criticised the Sukhu government, calling the move hypocritical.

"Congress leaders have consistently attacked Sanatan Dharma, yet they now seek to exploit temple trust funds to sustain their failing welfare programmes. This is blatant opportunism and an insult to the faith of millions," he claimed.

