Hindu community played crucial role in bringing MahaYuti to power: Maha Minister

Ratnagiri, Aug 14 (IANS) Minister of Ports and Fisheries Nitesh Rane on Thursday said that the Hindu community played a major role in bringing the MahaYuti government to power in Maharashtra, adding that people of other religions did not vote.

“Even though you wandered around the neighbourhood, you didn't get their vote. The Hindu community voted for MahaYuti to come to power, so it is our responsibility to serve and protect the Hindu community,” alleged the minister while speaking at a Rakhi collection program on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in Chiplun, Ratnagiri district.

He further remarked, “When we look around and see cases like love jihad, we realise why there should be a Hindutva government. Development will continue, but if we cannot keep women safe in our state, what is the use of it?”

“In the state, our mothers and sisters are looked at with a crooked eye on the occasion of jihad. Collecting rakhis is the answer to that. Today, 14 thousand rakhis were collected and delivered to each and every one of them. We will see the results of this in the coming days. Hindutva will be strengthened further,” said Minister Rane.

Minister Rane pointed out that cases like love jihad are happening in every village, also in Ratnagiri district. “The answer to this is we as Hindus should work shoulder to shoulder. Everyone should have the feeling that if someone looks at our mothers and sisters with a crooked eye, they will not be spared,” he said.

“Our work as Hindus is strong. The women of the state strongly feel that our brother Devendra Fadnavis is carrying out the responsibilities of the Chief Minister and Home Minister in the state. Due to the decisions taken by Devendra Fadnavis after becoming the Chief Minister, no one in the state can look down on our sisters. Every sister feels that they cannot face a Love Jihad-like situation,” he claimed.

He said that it is the job of the workers to elect the government. Therefore, the workers should reach out to the people taking up government work. The positions we have are due to the workers; they are there to give you strength, he added.

Earlier, Minister Rane said that the government of Hindutva ideology is in Maharashtra, and it will not tolerate love jihad, land jihad and cow slaughter. He further hinted at bringing a strict law against conversion.

He warned that if a particular community do not stop love jihad, land jihad and looking at Gau Mata with a crooked eye, then the government will find and send them to jail one by one.

“In our Hindu Rashtra, the interests of Hindus will be taken care of first,” said the Minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.