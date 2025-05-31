‘Hindi dialect of Mumbai & our beloved sister: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday sparked a controversy, saying Hindi is the dialect of Mumbai and the spoken language, especially in constituencies where there are migrants.

“My assembly constituency is in Thane and Mira Bhayandar. When I speak to the people in Thane, I speak in pure Marathi. As soon as I enter Mira Bhayandar, only Hindi comes out of my mouth. Marathi is our mother tongue, our mother. But Hindi is our beloved sister. We have bagged over 237 seats (in the state assembly) because of these beloved sisters,” the minister said.

He further added, “Hindi has become a dialect of Mumbai, there is no place like Mumbai where pure Hindi is spoken. While speaking Hindi, a word comes in English or Marathi. That is why Hindi has become our dialect.”

However, Sarnaik was strongly criticised by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and asked the minister whether it was an official stand of the state government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed Sarnaik, saying that Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena so that Marathi people could live with dignity.

“Shiv Sena was formed for the upliftment and welfare of Marathi people, to make them proud as Marathi people. And these same people (Shiv Sena) now say that we are the heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray. Ask their leaders whether this is their stand (Hindi has become a dialect of Marathi, or spoken language, and it is a beloved sister). Is this their stand on Marathi?” he said.

He pointed out that what Shiv Sena thinks is the BJP's thought, and the thoughts of Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I have repeatedly said that the leader and head of their party (Shiv Sena) is Amit Shah. Therefore, what Shah says, these people say,” claimed Raut.

He added that they (Shiv Sena leaders) are putting forward the ideas of the BJP and Amit Shah.

MNS leader Yashwant Killedar assailed Sarnaik’s statement, saying that his party will fight for Maharashtra and the Marathi people.

“The party will strongly oppose if they want to mortgage Marathi for the sake of votes. It will not be tolerated. The language of Maharashtra and Mumbai is Marathi. Mumbai belongs to the Marathi people. Does Pratap Sarnaik know this?” he asked.

He reminded that another minister had talked about giving national language status to Hindi.

Sarnaik’s statement comes at a time when the MahaYuti government in April had to withdraw its move to make Hindi language compulsory in classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi schools from the academic year 2025-26 following strong protests from various stakeholders.

Minister of School Education Dadaji Bhuse announced that Hindi would not be made compulsory for now, but it will be optional in classes 1 to 5.

He further said that the decision on making Hindi language compulsory will be taken in due course of time after a due consultation process.

However, the government has yet to release a revised government notification in this regard.

