Himesh Reshammiya's 'Badass Ravi Kumar' review: 'Har superhit action se pehle, superhit dialogue jaroori hota hai'

Film: Badass Ravi Kumar, Director: Keith Gomes, Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, Rajesh Sharma, Saurabh Sachdeva and Manish Wadhwa, Runtime: 144 minutes, Platform: In theatres, Rating: 4 stars.

Himesh Reshammiya's film Badass Ravi Kumar has been released. The story is set in the 80s, where there is a reel containing some secret information about India, which Pakistan intends to use against our country. To stop Pakistan's malicious intentions, Ravi Kumar (Himesh Reshammiya) steps in. During Himesh's mission, several challenges arise, and how he handles them is something you'll need to watch the film to find out.

At the very beginning of the film, it is mentioned that "Logic is optional," and this applies to the film itself. The movie is packed with a lot of masala, action, and will make you laugh as well. The film has a treasure trove of dialogues that will compel you to whistle. For example, “Kundali mein shani, ghee ke saath honey aur Ravi Kumar se dushmani sehat ke liye haanikarak ho sakti”, "Tere shareer me itna khoon nahi hoga, jitna Ravi Kumar ek baar me moot deta hai', & many others.

In the film, Himesh's swag is quite impressive, and the way he delivers his dialogues is commendable. In terms of acting, the antagonist Prabhu Deva nailed his role as Carlos Pedro Panther; the way he plays this role looks pretty crazy. Additionally, the performances of Keerthi Kulhari, Johnny Lever, Rajesh Sharma, Sunny Leone, Sanjay Mishra, Simona Jay, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Manish Wadhwa are also good.

Technically, this film is well-crafted. The screenplay is good, and the cinematography is strong as well. There are many excellent camera shots in the film. The VFX is also appropriate for the 80s setting. The film’s music isn't limited to one genre; instead, you get to experience multiple genres within the same film. There's even one scene where 8 to 10 songs play back-to-back.

Overall, Badass Ravi Kumar is an entertaining ride packed with action, powerful dialogues, and vibrant music.

