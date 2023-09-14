Himani Shivpuri recalls tongue twister from SRK’s ‘K3G’ on Hindi Diwas: ‘It was huge hit’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, who is known for portrayal of various characters on the screen, shared how the tongue twister from the movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ became extremely popular among the youth.

Hindi is celebrated for its widespread appeal and deep-rooted affection in the hearts of millions. In addition to its everyday use, Hindi offers a world of fun and amusement, especially through its famous tongue twisters, adding a playful dimension to the language’s appeal.

Talking about the Hindi Diwas, Himani shared: “Hindi, is not only popular in India but also across the globe. As the daughter of a Hindi and Sanskrit professor, I have a deep connection with the language. As an artist, I feel very proud when Indian lyrics, songs, and hymns are adapted and used by various popular rap and pop music artistes.”

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Himani said: “There was a famous tongue twister in my film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, which goes, 'Chandu Ke Chacha Ne, Chandu Ki Chachi Ko, Chandni-Chowk Mein, Chandni Raat Mein, Chaandi Ke Chammach Se Chatni Chatai.' It became extremely popular, and I remember that all children and teenagers used it in their games, and challenged each other to speak it as fast as they could.”

Himani said: “There was also a famous album made from it, which became a huge hit.”

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is a 2001 family drama film written and directed by Karan Johar. The film has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.

“Hindi is truly an amazing language to learn, and today's kids should learn and enjoy it just as they enjoy speaking English,” added Himani.

The senior actor is currently seen as Katori Amma in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, which airs on &TV.

