Sai Pallavi Signs New Movie With Bollywood Actor's Son

SIt has been a long time since we have seen Sai Pallavi on the big screen. She was last seen in Virata Parvam, which was released in 2022. Post that, Sai Pallavi has been away from Telugu cinema.

The latest reports reveal that Sai Pallavi is all set to be seen in a Hindi movie. Yes, Sai Pallavi will be sharing screen space with Junaid Khan, the son of Aamir Khan.

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's new movie is going to be the remake of the Tamil hit 'Love Today'. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Sunil Pandey.

More details about the film are expected to be out soon.