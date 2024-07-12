Himachal withdraws free electricity for tax payers

Jul 12, 2024, 23:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Shimla, July 12 (IANS) The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Friday at a Cabinet meeting decided to withdraw the free electricity scheme benefitting all income-tax payers.

However, the 125-unit free power subsidy to domestic consumers will continue for all other categories, including BPL and IRDP families.

A decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
National News
India news
news in english
Advertisement
Back to Top