Himachal Pradesh Cabinet recommends Legislative Session from March 10

Shimla, Feb 15 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has recommended to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to convene the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha from March 10 to 28 and approved a 60-day special maternity leave for female government employees in the event of a stillbirth or the death of a child soon after birth.

The Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved the declaration of pending results for 699 posts across six postcodes, excluding the tainted posts. These include market supervisors, firemen, drawing masters, clerks in the Secretariat, linemen and steno typists.

The Cabinet decided to upgrade Police Chowki Sanjauli to a Police Station along with the creation and filling up of 20 posts in different categories.

It decided to open a new fire post at Nerwa in Shimla district along with the creation and filling up of 17 posts in different categories.

It decided to create and fill up nine posts of tehsildar in the Revenue Department and six posts of various categories for the newly opened police post at Baghi under the police station of Kotkhai in Shimla district.

It also gave its nod to fill three posts of different categories in the Planning Department. The Cabinet decided to fill three posts of treasury officers in the Department of Treasury, Accounts and Lotteries Department. It gave its nod to open a new primary health centre at Basheel in Solan district along with the creation and filling up of three posts of different categories.

It decided to open a new Jal Shakti Vibhag Division in Kangra along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts. The Cabinet gave its approval to upgrade 16 sanctioned posts of Assistant Professor to Associate Professor in various departments at Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College in Shimla.

Additionally, it gave its nod to start B.Tech (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) and B. Tech (Computer Science) courses at Rajiv Gandhi Government Engineering College at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district, along with the creation and filling up of eight posts in different categories.

It also approved the introduction of a B.Tech (Civil Engineering) course at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Institute of Engineering and Technology in Pragatinagar in in Shimla district, along with the creation and filling up of seven posts in various categories. It decided to establish the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Nerchowk in Mandi district. It has also approved the creation and filling up of posts, including Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Senior Resident Doctor, Nuclear Medicine Technologist, and Radiation Safety Officer.

It also decided to fill up the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion under the Department of Pathology in Dr Y.S. Parmar Government Medical College Nahan in Sirmaur district.

