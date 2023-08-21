Himachal floods: 10 stuck in boat rescued

Shimla, Aug 21 (IANS) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday said it rescued 10 people who got stuck in a boat in the flooded waters of the Kol Dam in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district.

They boat was stuck at the dam’s reservoir due to a rise in the water level.

“Team 14th NDRF rescued 10 stranded/trapped people from Kol Dam at 0250 hours from incident site under the supervision of Sh. Santosh AC/GD,” the 14th NDRF said in a post on X.

The rescued 10 people comprise five forest officials and locals.

They were caught unaware by the sudden increasing water levels after continuous rainfall.

