Himachal CM to visit far-flung villages to redress grievances

Shimla, Oct 23 (IANS) To understand the problems of the people and redress them swiftly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Wednesday announced his decision to visit far-flung villages across the state to meet locals and spend time with them in order to solve their grievances.

It is for the first time in the state that such an initiative has been taken to reach out to the masses in rural areas, the government said in a statement.

Chief Minister Sukhu will mark the beginning of the initiative from the remote Dodra-Kwar area on October 26.

Similar directions have been issued to all the ministers to visit hamlets in their areas.

Besides solving grievances on the spot, the visiting ministers will share development schemes and programmes with the people and explain to them how they can derive the benefits of the schemes.

Apart from this initiative, said the government, they will also give feedback to the government regarding the performance of the officers and officials posted in rural areas.

Chief Minister Sukhu said under the ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ initiative and to make the state self-reliant, the government has decided to head towards the villages and remote rural belts to listen to the grievances of the people to better understand their day-to-day problems.

Shankar Chauhan, Pradhan Temple Committee of Kwar said, “This beginning by the Chief Minister and other ministers will usher in a new era to escalate the development of the areas and solve grievances. We are happy that 'sarkaar' is coming to address our needs and stay with us.”

Sharing similar views, Nekpati of Kwar said it is a matter of great pride that the Chief Minister has “decided to give ample time to us and stay in our village. It's a Deepawali gift for us.”

After assuming office, Chief Minister Sukhu held a public ‘darbar’ for two days in villages of Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti, during which he introduced several new development projects.

