Himachal CM seeks Centre’s assistance for developing tourist destinations, ropeway projects

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday sought central assistance for developing tourist destinations and developing roads, bridges and ropeway projects.

At a meeting with Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here, the Chief Minister sought support to develop new and integrated tourist destinations. He also asked the Union Minister to support the state under special central-assistance schemes.

He said the detailed project report (DPRs) would be submitted to the government of India in a couple of weeks. He sought support to construct a wellness centre-cum-health resort at Dehra in Kangra district and an integrated tourism complex at Auhar in Bilaspur district.

Sukhu said the state government was promoting water sports in a big way, adding the Pong Dam and Bhakra Dam had huge potential.

The Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh was committed to sustainable development and promotion of tourism in the state. The emphasis was being laid on developing infrastructure and improving connectivity to facilitate high-end tourists.

He said the state has been developing heliports to connect all district headquarters, besides expanding the Kangra airport. “The state is also envisaging to develop new tourist destinations for expansion of tourism.”

He urged the Union Minister to support and fund the state for constructing golf courses in the state.

At a separate meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the Chief Minister held discussions on roads, bridges and ropeway projects and sought liberal central assistance and support.

The Chief Minister submitted a proposal for constructing four new road projects to the Union Minister, an official statement said.

He also suggested that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) should explore the possibility of tunnelling wherever feasible as it would reduce the maintenance cost.

Sukhu requested for review of the realignment of the Solan-Parwanoo road and urged for considering the preparation of a new detailed project report (DPR), keeping in view many blind spots and curves that result in accidents.

He also requested for four-laning of left-out portions of the Shimla-Mataur national highway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.