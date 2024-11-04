Himachal CM reviews performance of departments

Shimla, Nov 4 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday held a review meeting with Cabinet ministers to assess the performance of departments.

He emphasised the commitment of the government to the inclusive growth of the state and highlighted the ongoing efforts to extend the benefits of development schemes to all eligible. New initiatives are also being launched to uplift and support every segment of society, the government said in a statement.

The Chief Minister urged all Cabinet ministers to ensure that the programmes and schemes started by the government reach every eligible beneficiary, especially those in remote areas. He said he was personally monitoring the implementation of the flagship schemes and ensuring the intended support reaches all those in need.

Sukhu said to promote good governance the state government has launched the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme.

He said this programme has been designed to bring government services closer to people in rural and remote regions. Through this initiative, citizens can address their concerns within their communities which proves helpful in reducing time and money and the people need not travel to the state capital and other districts to get their work done.

The Chief Minister encouraged Cabinet ministers to embrace the mission of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ and work collectively towards transforming Himachal into a self-reliant and prosperous state by 2032.

He said concrete steps taken by the government have strengthened the state's economy.

The Chief Minister said the government was committed to advancing the development of the state and also focusing on balanced and fair use of resources to uplift marginalized communities.

He stressed the importance of enhancing the socio-economic conditions of these groups bringing them into the mainstream to ensure they could contribute to the progress and development of the state.

He further asked the Cabinet ministers to work in the areas of public interest and give top priority to public welfare. He encouraged everyone to maintain continuous efforts towards the successful execution of developmental projects and ensure that the growth of the state remains inclusive and sustainable for all.

