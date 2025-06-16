Himachal CM inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 25.79cr in Una

Chandigarh, June 16 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, during his visit to the Una Assembly constituency on Monday, dedicated and laid the foundation of multiple projects worth Rs 25.79 crore with a focus on strengthening education and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the building of Government Senior Secondary School Boys in Una, built at a cost of 8.79 crore.

The new facility will provide students with improved educational amenities and significantly enhance the academic environment, an official statement said.

He also inaugurated a state-of-the-art academic block at Government Degree College of Una, which is equipped with smart classrooms, modern laboratories, and administrative units constructed with an outlay of Rs 12 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a new girls hostel to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

The hostel will offer safe and convenient residential facilities for students, especially those coming from rural and remote areas.

In his address, the Chief Minister said from the next session Government Senior Secondary School Boys would be converted into a co-educational institution on the pattern of the CBSE.

The government schools have to come up to the standards of other English medium convent schools and to realise the English medium teaching has been started from first class and 500 expert teachers in the subject are being recruited.

Besides, 961 recruitments are being made for TGT Arts, Medical and Non-Medical posts, and 600 JBT recruitments would also be started soon.

The Chief Minister said the government was establishing Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding Schools in every assembly constituency, with a budget provision of Rs 200 crore this year.

The schools would offer education from pre-primary to Class 12 as per the CBSE curriculum and would be equipped with high-tech smart classrooms, playgrounds, indoor stadiums, swimming pools and music rooms.

He urged the youth to creatively use new technology and appealed to teachers to continually guide students so that the younger generation becomes capable, aware, and responsible.

