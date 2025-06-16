Rashmika Mandanna reveals 'Kuberaa' is something she has never done before

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna revealed that her next outing "Kuberaa" is extremely special to her as it is something she has never done before.

She added that as an actor she is constantly looking forward to doing something unique and "Kuberaa" turned out to be one such project.

Dropping the recently released trailer of the crime drama, Rashmika penned on her IG handle, "Kubera is special in so many ways...As an actor, I keep striving to do something different and this is one such project."

"I hope you guys enjoy the world of Kubera. It’s something I’ve personally never done before.. so fingers crossed!," she added.

If the preview is any hint, "Kuberaa" talks about the tale of an upright government officer Deepak (Nagarjuna), who takes the help of a mysterious beggar Deva (Dhanush) to bring down the maligned empire of a business tycoon (Jim Sarbh). However, things take an unexpected turn when the beggar suddenly goes off the radar. Things further get complicated as he leaves behind hundreds of crores.

The trailer is full of some powerful dialogue with one of them being, "A beggar has pulled the government into trouble."

Rashmika is seen as a simple girl Sameer, who has faith in Deva.

The ancillary cast of the highly-anticipated drama further includes Dalip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, Divya Dekate, Koushik Mahata, Saurav Khurana, Col Ravi Sharma, and Hareesh Peradi, along with others.

Helmed and co-written by Sekhar Kammula, "Kuberaa" has been backed by Puskur Rammohan Rao under the banner of Amigos Creations.

The technical crew of the drama further has on board Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer, Niketh Bommireddy as cinematographer, Karthika Srinivas as editor, and Thota Tharani as the production designer.

Slated to release on 20 June, "Kuberaa" has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil, with a dubbed version in Hindi.

After this, Rashmika has "Thama", "Pushpa 3", "The Girlfriend", and "Rainbow" waiting to be released.

