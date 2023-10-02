Himachal CM flags off garbage compactors

Shimla, Oct 2 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday, flagged off four garbage compactors for the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

The compactors have been acquired under the Shimla Smart City Ltd project with an outlay of Rs 1.40 crore. Each of the compactors have a capacity of 14 cubic metres, enabling them to transport a substantial 11-12 tonnes of waste to the waste processing plant at Bhariyal, located outskirts of Shimla, in just one trip.

This efficient operation not only enhances waste management but also significantly reduces transportation costs, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of cleanliness, echoing the sentiments of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

He said the government is unwaveringly working to realise Bapu’s vision of a cleaner and more sustainable future for Shimla and its residents.

