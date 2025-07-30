Himachal Cabinet approves amendments to compassionate job policy, with priority for widows

Shimla, July 30 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Wednesday, approved amendments to the existing Compassionate Employment Policy, with priority for widows and parentless applicants below 45 years and dependents of government officials who died while performing their duties.

As per the revised policy, the annual income eligibility criterion per family has been enhanced from Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh.

Additionally, in cases where vacancies under the existing five per cent quota for such appointments are unavailable, the Cabinet permitted a one-time relaxation of the quota to ensure eligible applicants are accommodated, an official statement said.

It decided to increase the number of B.Sc. nursing seats at Sister Nivedita Government Nursing College in Shimla from 60 to 100.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of a new B.Sc Nursing College with an annual intake of 60 seats at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda in Kangra district, besides the creation and filling of 27 posts of various categories was also sanctioned.

The Cabinet allowed to engaging women workers in shops and commercial establishments to work in night shift from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to provide them place gender equality.

It was also decided to grant maternity benefits to every woman employee working in such establishments as prescribed under the Maternity Benefit Act of 1961.

The Cabinet constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on the development of Medical Device Park spread over 300 acres in Nalagarh.

The Sub-Committee has been asked to submit its report within two months.

The Cabinet also approved the extension of the pact between the government and Alliance Air Aviation Limited for operating flights on the Shimla-Dharamsala-Shimla route.

It will be effective till June 30, 2026.

It allowed the cancellation of 172 small hydro projects below five megawatts under Himachal Pradesh Energy Development (HIMURJA), where construction work had been stalled for an extended period and cancelled projects will be re-advertised.

It was further decided to apply a uniform free power royalty of 12 per cent along with an additional one per cent for the Local Area Development Fund for all hydro projects up to five MW that will be allotted in the future.

The Cabinet also gave approval to cancel 22 hydroelectric projects above five MW, where implementation agreements have not been signed, previously allotted by the Directorate of Energy.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a committee to negotiate with 14 project developers for an out-of-court settlement for the refund of the principal amount of upfront premium, without interest.

To facilitate the expansion of the Gaggal Airport in Kangra, it granted a one-year extension up to August 16, 2026, under Section 26 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013 for land acquisition proceedings.

