High time Governor ends impasse over oath ceremony: Bengal Assembly Speaker

Kolkata, July 1 (IANS) It is high time West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose ends the 'fuss and confusion' over the swearing-in ceremony of two newly-elected Trinamool Congress legislators, Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Houssen Sarkar, Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay said on Monday.

“I had requested the Governor to come to the Assembly and administer oath to the two Trinamool MLAs. I will personally receive him at the gate of the Assembly. If he has any problem in coming to the Assembly, as per the convention, he should allow the Speaker of the House to do the needful,” Bandopadhyay told mediapersons.

The Speaker also said that Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Houssen Sarkar once again sent a written request to him on Monday, seeking completion of the oath ceremony at the earliest so that they can participate in the proceedings of the House as elected MLAs.

“They are members of the Assembly. So ideally their oath ceremony should take place in the Assembly. There is a precedent of the Governor coming to the Assembly and administering oath to the new MLAs. Current Vice President Jadeep Dhankhar did the same when he was the Governor of West Bengal. There is no question of ego here,” Bandopadhyay said.

Meanwhile, Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Houssen Sarkar continued their sit-in demonstration in the Vidhan Sabha premises on Monday, insisting that the Governor should come to the Assembly and preside over the oath ceremony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.