High alert for heavy rains issued in Karnataka for week ahead, all DCs asked to be prepared

Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday said that a high alert has been issued for the week ahead in the state amid prospects of heavy rains and the District Collectors have been asked to be in a state of preparedness, he said

Addressing reporters in Vidhana Soudha after chairing a meeting with top officials, Byre Gowda said that 27 persons have lost their lives due to tragedies occurring against the backdrop of heavy rains. Now, there is heavy rainfall ahead and one relief camp has been opened in Dakshina Kannada and three in Uttara Kannada district.

Among the 27 dead, eight died due to lightning strikes, and many of the others drowned in overflowing river and streams. He further stated that he will tour the state to assess the situation due to rainfall.

"We are in constant touch with all district authorities and getting information on the rainfall. They (officials) need to be on high alert mode in the coming week. Monsoon rains are going to lash the state heavily in the coming days. The coastal and Belagavi regions are going to receive heavy rains. The north Karnataka districts of Bidar, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi will also receive additional rainfall," he said.

"I have spoken to the DCs and directed them to take up the work carefully as the rains are going to lash the state heavily. The water is flowing above 12 bridges in the state and directions have been given to be watchful about water logging in residential areas,” he said.

Byre Gowda said that the state is receiving rains for a week, and the Monsoon rains, though coming late, have the state lashed heavily. There was a 56 per cent shortage of rainfall in June, but after heavy rains last week, the shortage has come down to 14 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rains in July. However, there is a shortage of rainfall in surrounding regions of Bengaluru. Districts such as Mysuru, Kolar, Ramanagar, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, and Chamarajanagara are facing shortage of rainfall. The dams and reservoirs of the state are having 40 per water storage. In the last seven days, 144 tmc of water has been stored. On Sunday, 40 tmc water is stored, he added.

